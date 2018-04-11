Today's picks: From Tata Steel to HPCL, stocks to watch on Wednesday

-
Current: 10,402 (fut: 10,424) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,325. Stop-short positions at 10,500. Big moves could go
till 10,550, 10,275. Up trend may be about to reverse. A long 10,300p (70), short 10,200p (48) could gain 10-15 if the
index dips till 10,325.
Bank Nifty
Current: 25,226 (futures: 25,216.80)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,075. Stop-short positions at 25,350. Big moves could go till 25,550, 24,900. Trend may reverse down on Tuesday.
Current price: Rs 3,718
Target price: Rs 3,665
Keep a stop at Rs 3,755 and go short. Add
to the position between Rs 3670 and 3,680. Book profits at Rs 3,665.
Current price: Rs 602
Target price: Rs 612
Keep a stop at Rs 595 and go long. Add
to the position between Rs 609 and Rs 611. Book profits at Rs 612.
Current price: Rs 365
Target price: Rs 360
Keep a stop at Rs 368 and go short . Add to the position between Rs 361 and Rs 362. Book profits at Rs 360.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
