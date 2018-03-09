Today's picks: From Tata Steel to SBI, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty Current: 10,242 (fut: 10,233)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,170. Stop-short positions at 10,300. Big moves could go till 10,350, 10,100. A long 10,100p (75), short 10,000p (52) could double if the index drops below 10,125.



Current:Target:Stop-long positions at 24,375. Stop-short positions at 24,625. Big moves could go till 24,850, 24,150. trend may go negative again after Wednesday's burst of short covering.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 635

Target price: Rs 625

Keep a stop at Rs 641 and go short. Add

to the position between Rs 627 and Rs 629. Book profits at Rs 625.

State Bank of India

Current price: Rs 257

Target price: Rs 252

Keep a stop at Rs 260 and go short. Add

to the position between Rs 253 and Rs 254. Book profits at Rs 252.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 306

Target price: Rs 300

Keep a stop at Rs 309 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 301

and Rs 302. Book profits at Rs 300. .