Today's picks: From Tata Steel to SBI, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty
Current: 10,242 (fut: 10,233)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,170. Stop-short positions at 10,300. Big moves could go till 10,350, 10,100. A long 10,100p (75), short 10,000p (52) could double if the index drops below 10,125.
Current: 24 ,477 (futures: 24,500)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,375. Stop-short positions at 24,625. Big moves could go till 24,850, 24,150. trend may go negative again after Wednesday's burst of short covering.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 635
Target price: Rs 625
Keep a stop at Rs 641 and go short. Add
to the position between Rs 627 and Rs 629. Book profits at Rs 625.
State Bank of India
Current price: Rs 257
Target price: Rs 252
Keep a stop at Rs 260 and go short. Add
to the position between Rs 253 and Rs 254. Book profits at Rs 252.
Coal India
Current price: Rs 306
Target price: Rs 300
Keep a stop at Rs 309 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 301
and Rs 302. Book profits at Rs 300. .
