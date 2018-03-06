Today's Picks: From Tech Mahindra to Tata Motors hot stocks to watch

JUST IN
Business Standard

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty Current: 10,358 (fut: 10,358) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,290. Stop-short positions at 10,425. Big moves could go till 10,250, 10475. Bank Nifty Current: 24,818 (fut: 24,868) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,760. Stop-short positions at 24,975 Big moves could go till 25,150, 24,550. Trend remains negative but there could be short-covering. Tech Mahindra Current price: Rs 631 Target price: Rs 640 Keep a stop at Rs 625 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 637 and Rs 639. Book profits at Rs 640. Lupin Current price: Rs 790 Target price: Rs 778 Keep a stop at Rs 797 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 780 and Rs 783. Book profits at Rs 778. Tata Motors Current price: Rs 352 Target price: Rs 347 Keep a stop at Rs 355 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 348 and Rs 349. Book profits at Rs 347.

First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 06:30 IST

