Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Titan to ITC, stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Titan, ITC, Indiabulls Housing

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 10,528 (fut: 10,545)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,475. Stop-short positions at 10,620. Big moves could go till 10,675, 10,400. A long 10,600c (51), short 10,700c (21) could gain 15-20 if the futures tests 10,600.

Bank Nifty

Current: 25,320 (fut: 25,339)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,200. Stop-short positions at 25,460. Big moves could go till 25,700, 25,000. Slightly bearish bias.

Titan

Current price: Rs 980

Target price: Rs 965

Keep a stop at Rs 990 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 967 and Rs 970.

Book profits at Rs 965.

ITC

Current price: Rs 265

Target price: Rs 270

Keep a stop at Rs 263 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 268 and Rs 269.

Book profits at Rs 270.

Indiabulls Housing

Current price: Rs 1,372

Target price: Rs 1,395

Keep a stop at Rs 1,360 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,385 and Rs 1,390. Book profits at Rs 1,395.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Tue, April 17 2018. 06:30 IST

