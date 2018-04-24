Today's picks: From Vedenta to Sun Pharma, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty

Current: 10,585 (fut: 10,585)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,500. Stop-short positions at 10,650. Big moves could go till 10,700, 10,475. A long 10,600c (32), long 10,500p (19) has breakevens at 10,449, 10,651.

Bank

Current: 24,960 (fut: 24,955)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,850. Stop-short positions at 25,050. Big moves could go till 25,275, 24,600. Trend has slight

negative bias.

Current price:Rs 305

Target price:Rs 300

Keep a stop at Rs 308 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 301 and Rs 302.

Book profits at Rs 300.

Current price:Rs 1,453

Target price:Rs 1,430

Keep a stop at Rs 1,465 and go short. Add to the position betweenRs 1,435 andRs 1,440. Book profits atRs 1,430.

Sun Pharma

Current price:Rs 514

Target price:Rs 525

Keep a stop atRs 510 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 520 and Rs 522.

Book profits at Rs 525.





Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated