Coromandel rides on good monsoon after 2 drought years
Business Standard

Today's Picks: January 11, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Motors, Wipro, ACC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       

Current: 8,288 (fut:8.296) Target: NA
Stop loss positions at 8,225. Stop loss short positions at 8,350. Big moves could go till 8,400, 8,170. Trend may have gone bullish. A long 8,400c (40), short 8,500c (16), could double if 8,350 is crossed.

Bank Nifty       

Current: 18,410 (futures: 18,457) Target: NA
Stop long positions at 18,350. Stop short positions at 18,575. Big moves could go till 18,800, 18,100. Trend may have gone bullish.

Tata Motors         

Current: Rs 517, Target: Rs 530
Keep a stop at Rs 511 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 523 and Rs 527. Book profits at Rs 530.

Wipro    

Current: Rs 477, Target: Rs 485
Keep a stop at Rs 472 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 482 and Rs 484. Book profits at Rs 485.

ACC     

Current: Rs 1319, Target: Rs 1,300
Keep a stop at Rs 1,330 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,303 and Rs 1,306. Book profits at Rs 1,300.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

