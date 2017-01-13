TRENDING ON BS
Limited upside for life insurance-related stocks
Business Standard

Today's Picks: January 13, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, NTPC, Tata Power, Unilever

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty    
  
Current: 8,407  (fut: 8,422) Target: NA
Stop loss long positions at 8,365. Stop short positions at 8,475. Big moves could go till 8,550, 8,300. A long 8,400c (70), short (30) could gain 15-20 if the futures hits 8,450.

Bank Nifty       
 
Current: 18,874  (futures: 18,890)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 18,790. Stop short positions at 19,000. Big moves could go till 18,600, 19,350. Trend seems bullish

NTPC
        
Current: Rs 174 
Target: Rs 178
Keep a stop at Rs 172 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 176 and Rs 177. Book profits at Rs 178.

Tata Power    
 
Current: Rs 79.3 
Target: Rs 81.5
Keep a stop at Rs 78 and go long Add to the position between Rs 80.5 and Rs 81. Book profits at Rs 81.5.

Unilever      

Current: Rs 826 
Target: Rs 812
Keep a stop at Rs 835 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 814 and Rs 817 Book profits at Rs 812
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

