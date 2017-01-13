Today's Picks: January 13, 2017

Nifty



Current: 8,407 (fut: 8,422) Target: NA

Stop loss long positions at 8,365. Stop short positions at 8,475. Big moves could go till 8,550, 8,300. A long 8,400c (70), short (30) could gain 15-20 if the futures hits 8,450.

Bank Nifty



Current: 18,874 (futures: 18,890)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 18,790. Stop short positions at 19,000. Big moves could go till 18,600, 19,350. Trend seems bullish

NTPC



Current: Rs 174

Target: Rs 178

Keep a stop at Rs 172 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 176 and Rs 177. Book profits at Rs 178.

Tata Power



Current: Rs 79.3

Target: Rs 81.5

Keep a stop at Rs 78 and go long Add to the position between Rs 80.5 and Rs 81. Book profits at Rs 81.5.

Unilever



Current: Rs 826

Target: Rs 812

Keep a stop at Rs 835 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 814 and Rs 817 Book profits at Rs 812

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated