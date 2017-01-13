Today's Picks: January 13, 2017

Nifty
Current: 8,407 (fut: 8,422) Target: NA
Stop loss long positions at 8,365. Stop short positions at 8,475. Big moves could go till 8,550, 8,300. A long 8,400c (70), short (30) could gain 15-20 if the futures hits 8,450.
Bank Nifty
Current: 18,874 (futures: 18,890)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 18,790. Stop short positions at 19,000. Big moves could go till 18,600, 19,350. Trend seems bullish
NTPC
Current: Rs 174
Target: Rs 178
Keep a stop at Rs 172 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 176 and Rs 177. Book profits at Rs 178.
Tata Power
Current: Rs 79.3
Target: Rs 81.5
Keep a stop at Rs 78 and go long Add to the position between Rs 80.5 and Rs 81. Book profits at Rs 81.5.
Unilever
Current: Rs 826
Target: Rs 812
Keep a stop at Rs 835 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 814 and Rs 817 Book profits at Rs 812
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
