Today's picks: July 14, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,891 (fut: 9,885), Target: NA

Stop long positions at 9,825 Stop short positions at 9,950. Big moves could go till 10,000, 9,775. Some profit-booking is likely. A long 9,800p (47), short 9,700p (27) could gain 15-20 if 9,800 is tested

Bank Nifty

Current: 23,888 (fut: 23,866)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 23,750. Stop short positions at 23,975. Big moves could go till 24,150, 23,550. Profit booking could lead to support at 23,700 being tested

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 403

Target price: Rs 410

Keep a stop at Rs 398 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 407 and Rs 409. Book profits at Rs 410

Current price: Rs 977

Target price: Rs 960

Keep a stop at Rs 990 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 965 and Rs 970. Book profits at Rs 960

Current price: Rs 2,694

Target price: Rs 2,655

Keep a stop at Rs 2,725 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2665 and Rs 2,675. Book profits at Rs 2,655

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated