Rating agencies keep close watch on Religare Enterprises

Market Check: Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher
Business Standard

Today's picks: July 14, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Dr Reddy's

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 

Current: 9,891 (fut:  9,885), Target: NA
Stop long positions at 9,825 Stop short positions at 9,950. Big moves could go till 10,000, 9,775. Some profit-booking is likely. A long 9,800p (47), short 9,700p (27) could  gain 15-20 if 9,800 is tested  

Bank Nifty 

Current: 23,888 (fut: 23,866)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 23,750. Stop short positions at 23,975. Big moves could go till 24,150, 23,550. Profit booking could lead to support at 23,700 being tested

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 403
Target price: Rs 410
Keep a stop at Rs 398 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 407 and Rs 409. Book profits at Rs 410


Current price: Rs 977 
Target price: Rs 960
Keep a stop at Rs 990 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 965 and Rs 970. Book profits at Rs 960


Current price: Rs 2,694
Target price: Rs 2,655
Keep a stop at Rs 2,725 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2665 and Rs 2,675. Book profits at Rs 2,655

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Fri, July 14 2017. 06:30 IST

