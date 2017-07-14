Today's picks: July 14, 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,891 (fut: 9,885), Target: NA
Stop long positions at 9,825 Stop short positions at 9,950. Big moves could go till 10,000, 9,775. Some profit-booking is likely. A long 9,800p (47), short 9,700p (27) could gain 15-20 if 9,800 is tested
Bank Nifty
Current: 23,888 (fut: 23,866)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 23,750. Stop short positions at 23,975. Big moves could go till 24,150, 23,550. Profit booking could lead to support at 23,700 being tested
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 403
Target price: Rs 410
Keep a stop at Rs 398 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 407 and Rs 409. Book profits at Rs 410
Current price: Rs 977
Target price: Rs 960
Keep a stop at Rs 990 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 965 and Rs 970. Book profits at Rs 960
Current price: Rs 2,694
Target price: Rs 2,655
Keep a stop at Rs 2,725 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2665 and Rs 2,675. Book profits at Rs 2,655
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU