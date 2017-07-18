JUST IN
HDFC Life to proceed with IPO

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Chandan Taparia of MOSL
Business Standard

Today's picks: July 18, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindalco, Coal India, Cipla

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 9,916 (fut: 9,933), 
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,870. Stop-short positions at 10,000. Big moves could go till 10,050, 9,800. A long 9,900p (47), short 9,800p (24) could gain 10-15, if there's a small correction.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 24,015 (fut: 24,040)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,920. Stop-short positions at 24,150. Big moves could go till 23,750, 24,350. The financial index may see some profit-booking today.  

Hindalco 
Current price: Rs 209
Target price: Rs 213 
Keep a stop at Rs 207 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 211 and Rs 212. Book profits at Rs 213.

Current price: Rs 247
Target price: Rs 242
Keep a stop at Rs 250 and go short Add to the position between Rs 243 and Rs 244. Book profits at Rs 242.

Current price: Rs 556
Target price: Rs 565
Keep a stop at Rs 551 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 562 and Rs 563. Book profits at Rs 565.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Tue, July 18 2017. 06:30 IST

