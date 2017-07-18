Today's picks: July 18, 2017

Nifty
Current: 9,916 (fut: 9,933),
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,870. Stop-short positions at 10,000. Big moves could go till 10,050, 9,800. A long 9,900p (47), short 9,800p (24) could gain 10-15, if there's a small correction.
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,015 (fut: 24,040)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 23,920. Stop-short positions at 24,150. Big moves could go till 23,750, 24,350. The financial index may see some profit-booking today.
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 209
Target price: Rs 213
Keep a stop at Rs 207 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 211 and Rs 212. Book profits at Rs 213.
Current price: Rs 247
Target price: Rs 242
Keep a stop at Rs 250 and go short Add to the position between Rs 243 and Rs 244. Book profits at Rs 242.
Current price: Rs 556
Target price: Rs 565
Keep a stop at Rs 551 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 562 and Rs 563. Book profits at Rs 565.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
