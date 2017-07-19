Today's picks: July 19, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,827 (fut: 9,852), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,790. Stop-short positions at 9,900. Big moves could go till 9,965, 9,700. A long 9,800p (40), long 9,900c (38) strangle can be offset by a short 9,700p (20), short 10,000c (14). Net cost 44, breakevens at 9,756, 9,944.

Bank Nifty

Current: 24,022 (fut: 24,059)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,945. Stop-short positions at 24,175. Big moves could go till 24,300, 23,800. Support at 23,950 is crucial.

Bank Nifty

Current: 24,022 (fut: 24,059)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,945. Stop-short positions at 24,175. Big moves could go till 24,300, 23,800. Support at 23,950 is crucial.

Current price: Rs 880

Target price: Rs 895

Keep a stop at Rs 872 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 888 and Rs 892. Book profits at Rs 895.

Current price: Rs 1,177

Target price: Rs 1,200

Keep a stop at Rs 1,165 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,188 and Rs 1,195. Book profits at Rs 1,200.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated