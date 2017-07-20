Today's picks: July 20, 2017

Current: 9,899 (fut: 9,923) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,865. Stop-short positions at 10,000. Big moves could go till 10,050, 9,800. A long 9,900c (66), short 10,000c (24) could gain 15-20 if the index tests 9,975.

Bank

Current: 24,152 (futures: 24,222)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,100. Stop-short positions at 24,350. Big moves could go till 24,550, 23,900. Trend looks bullish with a new high on Tuesday.

Current price: Rs 571

Target price: Rs 580

Keep a stop at Rs 565 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 576 and Rs 579. Book profits at Rs 580.

Current price: Rs 265

Target price: Rs 260

Keep a stop at Rs 268 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 261 and Rs 262. Book profits at Rs 260.

Current price: Rs 421

Target price: Rs 428

Keep a stop at Rs 417 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 425 and Rs 427. Book profits at Rs 428.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated