Today's picks: July 21, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,873 (fut: 9,886) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,825. Stop-short positions at 9,950. Big moves could go till 10,000, 9,750. A long 9,800p (23), short 9,700p (10) could double if 9,800 is tested.

Bank

Current: 24,213 (futures: 24,243) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,110. Stop-short positions at 24,350. Big moves could go till 24,575, 23,900. Profit booking could push the financial index down on Thursday.

Current price: Rs 165

Target price: Rs 161

Keep a stop at Rs 167 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 161.

Current price: Rs 582

Target price: Rs 572

Keep a stop at Rs 588 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 575 and Rs 567. Book profits at Book profits at Rs 572.

Current price: Rs 269

Target price: Rs 274

Keep a stop at Rs 267 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 272 and Rs 273. Book profits at Rs 274.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session unless otherwise stated