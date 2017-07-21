TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Wipro Q1 profit beats Street estimate; Rs 11,000-cr buyback announced

NSE files consent application to settle co-location issue
Business Standard

Today's picks: July 21, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Wipro

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,873  (fut: 9,886) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,825. Stop-short positions at 9,950. Big moves could go till 10,000, 9,750. A long 9,800p  (23), short 9,700p (10) could double if 9,800 is tested. 

Bank Nifty       
Current: 24,213   (futures: 24,243) Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 24,110. Stop-short positions at 24,350. Big moves could go till 24,575, 23,900. Profit booking could push the financial index down on Thursday. 

NTPC            
Current price: Rs 165 
Target price: Rs 161
Keep a stop at Rs 167 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 161.

Current price: Rs 582 
Target price: Rs 572
Keep a stop at Rs 588 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 575 and Rs 567. Book profits at Book profits at Rs 572.

Wipro           
Current price: Rs 269  
Target price: Rs 274
Keep a stop at Rs 267 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 272 and Rs 273. Book profits at Rs 274.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session unless otherwise stated

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements