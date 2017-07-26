TRENDING ON BS
All eyes on RBI policy meetings

MFs build second line of fund managers amid top-level exits
Business Standard

Today's Picks: July 26, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
       
Current: 10,020   (fut: 10,020 ) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,950. Stop-short positions at 10,100. Big moves could go till 10,150, 9,900. A 10,000p (14) has breakeven at 9,985 and will gain on any profit-booking that pushes the Nifty below that level. 

Bank Nifty       

Current: 24,670   (futures: 24,702) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 24,600. Stop-short positions at 24,800. Big moves could go till 25,000, 24,400. Profit booking may test key support at 24,550.  

Asian Paints            

Current price: Rs 1,134 
Target price: Rs 1,155
Keep a stop at Rs 1,120 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,145 and Rs 1,150. Book profits at Rs 1,155.  

NTPC   

Current price: Rs 166  
Target price: Rs 162
Keep a stop at Rs 168 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 163 and Rs 164. Book profits at Rs 162.

Tata Steel         

Current price: Rs 565  
Target price: Rs 575
Keep a stop at Rs 560 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 570 and Rs 573. Book profits at Rs 575. 

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

