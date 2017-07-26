Today's Picks: July 26, 2017

Nifty

Current: 10,020 (fut: 10,020 ) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,950. Stop-short positions at 10,100. Big moves could go till 10,150, 9,900. A 10,000p (14) has breakeven at 9,985 and will gain on any profit-booking that pushes the below that level.

Bank

Current: 24,670 (futures: 24,702)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,600. Stop-short positions at 24,800. Big moves could go till 25,000, 24,400. Profit booking may test key support at 24,550.

Current price: Rs 1,134

Target price: Rs 1,155

Keep a stop at Rs 1,120 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,145 and Rs 1,150. Book profits at Rs 1,155.

Current price: Rs 166

Target price: Rs 162

Keep a stop at Rs 168 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 163 and Rs 164. Book profits at Rs 162.

Current price: Rs 565

Target price: Rs 575

Keep a stop at Rs 560 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 570 and Rs 573. Book profits at Rs 575.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated