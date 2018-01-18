Today's picks: From Axis Bank to L&T, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Business Standard brings you handpicked top stocks that you must follow on the markets today. Also find here the target price and projected movements for the NSE benchmark Nifty and the Bank Nifty indices. Nifty Current: 10,788 (fut: 10,798) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,720. Stop-short positions at 10,880. Big moves could go till 10,925, 10,675. A long 10,800c (57) short 10,900c (21) could gain 15-20 if the index climbs till 10,850. Bank Nifty Current: 26,289 (futures: 26,306) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 26,175. Stop-short positions at 26,425. Big moves could go till 26,625, 26,000.
Could be a pullback this session on profit-booking but trend obviously bullish.Axis Bank Current price: Rs 585 Target price: Rs 595 Keep a stop at Rs 580 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 591 and Rs 593. Book profits at Rs 595. ONGC Current price: Rs 196 Target price: Rs 192 Keep a stop at Rs 198 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 193 and Rs 194. Book profits at Rs 192. Larsen & Toubro Current price: Rs 1,353 Target price: Rs 1,375 Keep a stop at Rs 1,340 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,367 and Rs 1,372. Book profits at Rs 1,375.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
