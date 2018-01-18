Today's picks: From Axis Bank to L&T, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Business Standard brings you handpicked that you must follow on the today. Also find here the target price and projected movements for the NSE benchmark and the Bank indices. Nifty Current: 10,788 (fut: 10,798) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,720. Stop-short positions at 10,880. Big moves could go till 10,925, 10,675. A long 10,800c (57) short 10,900c (21) could gain 15-20 if the index climbs till 10,850. Bank Nifty Current: 26,289 (futures: 26,306) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 26,175. Stop-short positions at 26,425. Big moves could go till 26,625, 26,000.

Could be a pullback this session on profit-booking but trend obviously bullish.