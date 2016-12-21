Today's picks: December 21, 2016

Nifty

Current: 8,082 (fut: 8,108), Target: NA

Stop-loss short positions at 8,180. Stop-loss long positions at 8,045. Big moves could go till 8,250, 7,950. A long 8,000p (23), short 7,900p (11) could double if the index drops till 8,000.

Bank Nifty

Current: 18,069 (fut: 18,131)

Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 18,025. Stop-loss short positions at 18,250. Big moves could go till 18,500, 17,775. Downtrend may continue.

Idea Cellular

Current price: Rs 73.25

Target price: Rs 71

Keep a stop at Rs 74.5 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 71.75 and Rs 72.25. Book profits at Rs 71.

ITC

Current price: Rs 230

Target price: Rs 234

Keep a stop at Rs 228 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 232 and Rs 233. Book profits at Rs 234.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 167

Target price: Rs 163.5

Keep a stop at Rs 169 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 164.5 and Rs 165.5. Book profits at Rs 163.5.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated