Business Standard

Today's picks: December 21, 2016

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Idea Cellular, ITC & Hindalco

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
Current: 8,082 (fut: 8,108), Target: NA
Stop-loss short positions at 8,180. Stop-loss long positions at 8,045. Big moves could go till 8,250, 7,950. A long 8,000p (23), short 7,900p (11) could double if the index drops till 8,000.

Bank Nifty 
Current: 18,069  (fut: 18,131)
Target: NA
Stop-loss long positions at 18,025. Stop-loss short positions at 18,250. Big moves could go till 18,500, 17,775. Downtrend may continue.

Idea Cellular 
Current price: Rs 73.25  
Target price: Rs 71
Keep a stop at Rs 74.5 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 71.75 and Rs 72.25. Book profits at Rs 71. 

ITC 
Current price: Rs 230
Target price: Rs 234
Keep a stop at Rs 228 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 232 and Rs 233. Book profits at Rs 234.

Hindalco     
Current price: Rs 167 
Target price: Rs 163.5
Keep a stop at Rs 169 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 164.5 and Rs 165.5. Book profits at Rs 163.5.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

