Tone down expectations in Samvat 2074

The year gone by saw key indices such as the Sensex and Nifty 50 deliver strong 17-18 per cent returns. For the new Samvat, most brokerages expect the bullish trend to continue. However, even as important structural reforms have been carried out and long-term growth triggers are in place supported by strong macros, the going may not be as smooth as it was in the past year. Headwinds in the form of slowing economy, fears of inflation rising, corporate earnings growth remaining elusive and geopolitical worries are factors investors will have to bear in mind along with global fund flows. ...