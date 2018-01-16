SBI to Sun pharma: Top 10 stock picks by mutual funds in December

As the year 2017 was nearing its end, India's equity fund managers were busy in shuffling their portfolios before the new year begins - which most see as a challenging year studded with lot of volatility. Interestingly, after several years, two public sector banks (other than the mammoth State Bank of India) emerged as most chased stocks by fund managers. Shares of and Union Bank of India were heavily lapped up as fund managers poured in over Rs 19 billion in the two counters.

Fund managers say that recent actions taken to contain NPAs and additional money being pumped into these banks have brought back the public sector banks on the radar.