Top eight companies add Rs 96,602 cr in market valuation

Eight of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 96,602 crore in market valuation last week, with emerging as the biggest gainer.

Barring and Infosys, rest of the companies saw spurt in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Ltd's m-cap zoomed Rs 21,224.26 crore to Rs 2,17,267.29 crore, becoming the top-gainer.

The valuation of surged Rs 15,151.03 crore to Rs 1,86,491.03 crore and that of jumped Rs 14,399.53 crore to Rs 3,30,409.87 crore.

TCS's m-cap soared Rs 13,911.22 crore to Rs 4,64,636.76 crore and that of advanced by Rs 12,032.31 crore to Rs 2,06,878.01 crore.

The valuation of rose by Rs 9,175.77 crore to Rs 2,62,503.83 crore and that of CIL climbed Rs 8,100.67 crore to Rs 1,96,650.72 crore.

The m-cap of ITC, the new entrant in the top-10 list, went up by Rs 2,607.26 crore to Rs 3,12,247.45 crore.

On the other hand, saw an erosion of Rs 1,527.47 crore to Rs 2,16,406.64 crore and Rs 154.91 crore to Rs 3,32,540.38 crore.

In terms of ranking, continued to remain at top spot followed by RIL, Bank, ITC, ONGC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, CIL and IOC.

The Sensex recorded a gain of 847.96 points, or 3.13%, while Nifty zoomed 291.90 points, or 3.49 per cent during the week.