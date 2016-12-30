Top gainers and losers of 2016

Nifty gained 3% while Sensex was up 2%, in a year marked by volatility from global and local events

From Donald Trump to demonetisation, Brexit to Rexit, GST blockage to good monsoon; 2016 has truly been a rollercoaster ride for the Indian markets.



gained 3% while was up 2%, in a year marked by volatility from global and local events. For the year 2016, the S&P BSE ended 509 points higher at 26,117.54 levels, while the Nifty50 gained 239 points at 7,946.35 compared to their respective closing figures as on December 31, 2015.



“Despite so many events, has managed to end the year in positive and the rise from the intra year low has been a smart 18%. Sectorally, the year, 2016 has been mixed with Metals and Oil & Gas ending the year with sharp gains, while Healthcare, Telecom & IT losing the most,” said Deepak Jasani, Head - Retail Research, HDFC securities.



BROADER MARKETS



With a rise of 7.97% to 12,031 levels, BSE Midcap has outperformed the benchmark indices for the third consecutive year in 2016. Stocks such as Manappuram Finance, Indian Bank, Biocon, Sundram Fasteners, Indraprastha Gas and Balkrishna Industries are among the biggest winners within the midcap pack, with gains of 66-123% in 2016. BSE Smallcap only rose 1.77% to 12,046 in 2016 as compared to 6.7% in 2015.



SECTORS



The IT index fell nearly 7.3% this year post Brexit and Donald Trump win, while Bank gained 7.4% in the year despite the sudden demonetisation move put pressure on the index in the latter half of the year.



While metal, energy, auto were among the biggest sectoral gainers, telecom, pharma and IT were the biggest laggards for the year. Consumer durables (down 6.1%) and the real estate sector (down 6%), too, would continue to remain under pressure in the near-to-medium term given the impact of demonetisation.



Among individual stocks, here is a list of top gainers and losers of 2016.



TOP GAINERS







TOP LOSERS









Pranati Deva & Deepak B Korgaonkar