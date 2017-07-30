Top mutual fund houses get the lion's share of equity assets

Large mutual fund (MF) houses have cornered most of the record inflow into equity schemes in the past year, as investors gravitated to established names and schemes that delivered consistent return. The top 10 asset managers mopped Rs 1.4 lakh crore, amounting to 84 per cent of the total equity assets added by the sector in the year, shows data from Value Research. SBI Mutual Fund added the most by way of equity assets in this period, overtaking HDFC MF to become the largest fund house, ranked according to equity asset base. Its equity assets grew 76 per cent to ...