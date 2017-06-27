Top pick: Buy Vedanta with a target of Rs 255, says Prabhudas Lilladher

-
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
VEDANTA - BUY
CMP: Rs 236.85
TARGET: Rs 255
STOP LOSS: Rs 225
The stock has been moving in a narrow range till now oscillating between the moving averages of 144 WMA and 200 DMA on the downside where it has been maintaining a strong support. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 255 keeping a stop loss of 225.
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPTISES - BUY
CMP: Rs 509.75
TARGET: Rs 550
STOP LOSS: Rs 495
The stock has been moving sideways in a narrow range and regularly has taken support at the 200 DMA which is now around at 505 level. The RSI has recently made a trend reversal indicating a buy signal and with increasing volume participation, we anticipate this stock to rise further till 550 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 550 keeping a stop loss of 495.
KAVERI SEEDS - BUY
CMP: Rs 634.80
TARGET: Rs 685
STOP LOSS: Rs 600
The stock has had a small correction from the peak level of 682 and now is consolidating to gather strength and is making a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart. We anticipate the stock to rise further upward till 685 levels and with good volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 685 keeping a stop loss of 600.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
