Top pick: Buy Vedanta with a target of Rs 255, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

- BUY

CMP: Rs 236.85

TARGET: Rs 255

STOP LOSS: Rs 225



The stock has been moving in a narrow range till now oscillating between the moving averages of 144 WMA and 200 DMA on the downside where it has been maintaining a strong support. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 255 keeping a of 225.



ENTERPTISES - BUY

CMP: Rs 509.75

TARGET: Rs 550

STOP LOSS: Rs 495



The stock has been moving sideways in a narrow range and regularly has taken support at the 200 DMA which is now around at 505 level. The RSI has recently made a trend reversal indicating a buy signal and with increasing volume participation, we anticipate this stock to rise further till 550 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 550 keeping a of 495.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 634.80

TARGET: Rs 685

STOP LOSS: Rs 600



The stock has had a small correction from the peak level of 682 and now is consolidating to gather strength and is making a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart. We anticipate the stock to rise further upward till 685 levels and with good volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 685 keeping a of 600.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh