TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

International tax wing of I-T Dept seeks end beneficiary details of P-notes
Business Standard

Top stock picks: Buy Anant Raj, HPCL, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Stock markets
Stock markets

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
ANANT RAJ - BUY


CMP: Rs 66.25  
TARGET: Rs 71 
STOP LOSS: Rs 63
 
The stock has been making a higher bottom chart formation in recent times and this time too, has given a green positive candle and with rising trend we anticipate this stock to rise to near 71 levels. The RSI indicator has been positive with also the MACD indicator being in the rise
 
HPCL - BUY 
CMP: Rs 535.70  
TARGET: Rs 570 
STOP LOSS: Rs 520
 
The stock has given a bullish candle pattern after a short consolidation period and we anticipate it to give a return of around 7% -8% from here on. The RSI indicator has also given a Buy signal by reversing its trend. The support is strong at around 518 -520 levels. So we recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 520 for an upside target of 570.
 
ADITYA BIRLA FASHION - BUY   
CMP: Rs 170 
TARGET: Rs 185 
STOP LOSS: Rs 160
 
The stock has made a higher bottom formation and with high volume participation, this stock is in an upward trend along with rising RSI. Also the stock has taken support at the trend line in the daily chart. We recommend this stock for an upside target of 185 keeping a stop loss of 160.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Top stock picks: Buy Anant Raj, HPCL, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
ANANT RAJ - BUY
CMP: Rs 66.25  
TARGET: Rs 71 
STOP LOSS: Rs 63
 
The stock has been making a higher bottom chart formation in recent times and this time too, has given a green positive candle and with rising trend we anticipate this stock to rise to near 71 levels. The RSI indicator has been positive with also the MACD indicator being in the rise
 
HPCL - BUY 
CMP: Rs 535.70  
TARGET: Rs 570 
STOP LOSS: Rs 520
 
The stock has given a bullish candle pattern after a short consolidation period and we anticipate it to give a return of around 7% -8% from here on. The RSI indicator has also given a Buy signal by reversing its trend. The support is strong at around 518 -520 levels. So we recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 520 for an upside target of 570.
 
ADITYA BIRLA FASHION - BUY   
CMP: Rs 170 
TARGET: Rs 185 
STOP LOSS: Rs 160
 
The stock has made a higher bottom formation and with high volume participation, this stock is in an upward trend along with rising RSI. Also the stock has taken support at the trend line in the daily chart. We recommend this stock for an upside target of 185 keeping a stop loss of 160.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Top stock picks: Buy Anant Raj, HPCL, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
ANANT RAJ - BUY
CMP: Rs 66.25  
TARGET: Rs 71 
STOP LOSS: Rs 63
 
The stock has been making a higher bottom chart formation in recent times and this time too, has given a green positive candle and with rising trend we anticipate this stock to rise to near 71 levels. The RSI indicator has been positive with also the MACD indicator being in the rise
 
HPCL - BUY 
CMP: Rs 535.70  
TARGET: Rs 570 
STOP LOSS: Rs 520
 
The stock has given a bullish candle pattern after a short consolidation period and we anticipate it to give a return of around 7% -8% from here on. The RSI indicator has also given a Buy signal by reversing its trend. The support is strong at around 518 -520 levels. So we recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 520 for an upside target of 570.
 
ADITYA BIRLA FASHION - BUY   
CMP: Rs 170 
TARGET: Rs 185 
STOP LOSS: Rs 160
 
The stock has made a higher bottom formation and with high volume participation, this stock is in an upward trend along with rising RSI. Also the stock has taken support at the trend line in the daily chart. We recommend this stock for an upside target of 185 keeping a stop loss of 160.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

image
Business Standard
177 22