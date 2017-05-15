Top stock picks: Buy Anant Raj, HPCL, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

- BUY

CMP: Rs 66.25

TARGET: Rs 71

STOP LOSS: Rs 63



The stock has been making a higher bottom chart formation in recent times and this time too, has given a green positive candle and with rising trend we anticipate this stock to rise to near 71 levels. The RSI indicator has been positive with also the MACD indicator being in the rise



- BUY

CMP: Rs 535.70

TARGET: Rs 570

STOP LOSS: Rs 520



The stock has given a bullish candle pattern after a short consolidation period and we anticipate it to give a return of around 7% -8% from here on. The RSI indicator has also given a Buy signal by reversing its trend. The support is strong at around 518 -520 levels. So we recommend a buy in this stock keeping a of 520 for an upside of 570.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 170

TARGET: Rs 185

STOP LOSS: Rs 160



The stock has made a higher bottom formation and with high volume participation, this stock is in an upward trend along with rising RSI. Also the stock has taken support at the trend line in the daily chart. We recommend this stock for an upside of 185 keeping a of 160.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh