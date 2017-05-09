TRENDING ON BS
Top stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Infosys, JSPL

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
INFOSYS - BUY


CMP – Rs 945
STOP LOSS – Rs 900
TARGET – Rs 980-1020
 
Infosys has made triple bottom at 900 levels on a daily chart, RSI is bouncing back from oversold zone which implies the stock bottoming out & ready for an upmove to target 980-1020 levels, we recommend a BUY.
 
MIRZA INTERNATIONAL - BUY
CMP – Rs 117
STOP LOSS – Rs 110
TARGET – Rs 130
 
Mirza International already in a strong uptrend has got into new round of momentum moving past the previous high of 117, volume is high with rising RSI & positive MACD, this stock is ready for next target of 130-145.
 
JINDAL STEEL & POWER – BUY
CMP – Rs 111
STOP LOSS – Rs 105
TARGET – Rs 130
 
JSPL has corrected from 130 to 105 which acts as a good support level with RSI also bouncing from oversold level, also the risk reward ratio is favorable for buying this stock for target 130.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

