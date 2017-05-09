Top stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Infosys, JSPL

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



- BUY

CMP – Rs 945

– Rs 900

– Rs 980-1020



has made triple bottom at 900 levels on a daily chart, RSI is bouncing back from oversold zone which implies the stock bottoming out & ready for an upmove to 980-1020 levels, we recommend a BUY.



- BUY

CMP – Rs 117

– Rs 110

– Rs 130



already in a strong uptrend has got into new round of momentum moving past the previous high of 117, volume is high with rising RSI & positive MACD, this stock is ready for next of 130-145.



– BUY

CMP – Rs 111

– Rs 105

– Rs 130



JSPL has corrected from 130 to 105 which acts as a good support level with RSI also bouncing from oversold level, also the risk reward ratio is favorable for buying this stock for 130.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh