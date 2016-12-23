Top stock picks for Friday's session From Motilal Oswal

Here are a few trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Securities:

Outlook

continued to drift for the 7th consecutive session, momentum amplified as 8,100 was breached with a gap. The momentum indicator RSI is quoting at 35 and is yet to witness an oversold situation. Hence, a follow through move below 7,950 could be seen as an immediate movement towards 7,840. On the flipside, 8,140 remains a critical resistance for the coming week of expiry and could be maintained as a stop for trading positions.

MINDTREE

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 495

Target: 560

A mature continuation pattern on the daily scale augurs well for the ongoing bullish trend to remain intact and extend its rally towards its 200-DEMA placed near Rs 560. A breach above Rs 515 could attract momentum and hence longs could be considered with a stop below Rs 475.

POWER GRID

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 181.75

Target: 195

Ongoing consolidation now seems mature as daily RSI is about to converge the trigger line above Rs 50. A breach above Rs 186 could trigger bullish momentum and hence longs could be initiated with a stop below Rs 180 for a trading target upto Rs 195.

LIC HOUSING FINANCE

Reco: SELL

Last Close: 541.50

Target: 520

‘Bearish Engulfing’ on the weekly scale indicates the upside to remain capped & weakness to persist in the coming week. Pullback if any towards 545 should be utilized to create shorts with a stop at 555 & a trading target upto Rs 520.

