Top stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy M&M and Vedanta

-
ALSO READTop stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy BPCL, PNC Infra Trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy DCW, Indraprastha Gas Stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy ICICI Bank, Arvind Top stock pick from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Jain Irrigation, India Cements Top stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy IRB Infra, Dishman Pharma
-
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA - BUY
CMP: Rs 1,307
TARGET: Rs 1,400
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,250
The stock after a long consolidation phase has given a breakout with high volume. The MACD indicator has shown a positive signal and along with rising RSI, this stock looks positive and has a potential for an upside further move.
We recommend to buy this stock keeping a stop loss of 1,250 and having a target of 1,400.
VEDANTA - BUY
CMP: Rs 235.35
TARGET: Rs 257
STOP LOSS: Rs 225
The stock after correcting from 278 levels has been consolidating for quite some time with a good support at 225. The decent volume and RSI indicator at its highly oversold zone has indicated a positive buy signal in the daily chart. We recommend to buy this stock keeping a stop loss of 225 and having an upside target of 257.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU