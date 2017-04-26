Top stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy M&M and Vedanta

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



- BUY

CMP: Rs 1,307

TARGET: Rs 1,400

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,250



The stock after a long consolidation phase has given a breakout with high volume. The MACD indicator has shown a positive signal and along with rising RSI, this stock looks positive and has a potential for an upside further move.

We recommend to buy this stock keeping a of 1,250 and having a of 1,400.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 235.35

TARGET: Rs 257

STOP LOSS: Rs 225



The stock after correcting from 278 levels has been consolidating for quite some time with a good support at 225. The decent volume and RSI indicator at its highly oversold zone has indicated a positive buy signal in the daily chart. We recommend to buy this stock keeping a of 225 and having an upside of 257.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh