Top stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Reliance Infra, Hikal

A few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
APOLLO TYRES - BUY
CMP – Rs 250.25
STOP LOSS – Rs 245
TARGET – Rs 260
This stock has moved above the crucial resistance of 248 with good volume & has got in to new price territory. The indicators are all in positive move, we recommend a Buy for a target of 260.
RELIANCE INFRA - BUY
CMP – Rs 605
STOP LOSS –Rs 580
TARGET- Rs 630
This stock is in new round of momentum with positive MACD, rising volume & rising RSI, It is ready to take off for a target 630 & higher.
HIKAL - BUY
CMP – Rs 224
STOP LOSS - Rs 214
TARGET – Rs 240
Hikal has given a gap up opening , also coming out of consolidation range of 208-215, this stock if sustains above 220 levels , we see a further up move to a target of 240, the volume too has been exceptionally high.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
