Top stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Reliance Infra, Hikal

Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

- BUY

CMP – Rs 250.25

– Rs 245

– Rs 260



This stock has moved above the crucial resistance of 248 with good volume & has got in to new price territory. The indicators are all in positive move, we recommend a Buy for a of 260.



- BUY

CMP – Rs 605

–Rs 580

TARGET- Rs 630



This stock is in new round of momentum with positive MACD, rising volume & rising RSI, It is ready to take off for a 630 & higher.



- BUY

CMP – Rs 224

- Rs 214

– Rs 240



has given a gap up opening , also coming out of consolidation range of 208-215, this stock if sustains above 220 levels , we see a further up move to a of 240, the volume too has been exceptionally high.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh