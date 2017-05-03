TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Today's picks: 3 May, 2017
Business Standard

Top stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Reliance Infra, Hikal

Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Top stocks sold and bought by fund managers in August

A few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
APOLLO TYRES - BUY


CMP – Rs 250.25
STOP LOSS – Rs 245
TARGET – Rs 260
 
This stock has moved above the crucial resistance of 248 with good volume & has got in to new price territory. The indicators are all in positive move, we recommend a Buy for a target of 260.
 
RELIANCE INFRA - BUY
CMP – Rs 605
STOP LOSS –Rs 580
TARGET- Rs 630
 
This stock is in new round of momentum with positive MACD, rising volume & rising RSI, It is ready to take off for a target 630 & higher.
 
HIKAL - BUY 
CMP – Rs 224
STOP LOSS - Rs 214
TARGET – Rs 240
 
Hikal has given a gap up opening , also coming out of consolidation range of 208-215, this stock if sustains above 220 levels , we see a further up move to a target of 240, the volume too has been exceptionally high.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Top stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Reliance Infra, Hikal

Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher: A few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
APOLLO TYRES - BUY
CMP – Rs 250.25
STOP LOSS – Rs 245
TARGET – Rs 260
 
This stock has moved above the crucial resistance of 248 with good volume & has got in to new price territory. The indicators are all in positive move, we recommend a Buy for a target of 260.
 
RELIANCE INFRA - BUY
CMP – Rs 605
STOP LOSS –Rs 580
TARGET- Rs 630
 
This stock is in new round of momentum with positive MACD, rising volume & rising RSI, It is ready to take off for a target 630 & higher.
 
HIKAL - BUY 
CMP – Rs 224
STOP LOSS - Rs 214
TARGET – Rs 240
 
Hikal has given a gap up opening , also coming out of consolidation range of 208-215, this stock if sustains above 220 levels , we see a further up move to a target of 240, the volume too has been exceptionally high.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Top stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Reliance Infra, Hikal

Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

A few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
APOLLO TYRES - BUY
CMP – Rs 250.25
STOP LOSS – Rs 245
TARGET – Rs 260
 
This stock has moved above the crucial resistance of 248 with good volume & has got in to new price territory. The indicators are all in positive move, we recommend a Buy for a target of 260.
 
RELIANCE INFRA - BUY
CMP – Rs 605
STOP LOSS –Rs 580
TARGET- Rs 630
 
This stock is in new round of momentum with positive MACD, rising volume & rising RSI, It is ready to take off for a target 630 & higher.
 
HIKAL - BUY 
CMP – Rs 224
STOP LOSS - Rs 214
TARGET – Rs 240
 
Hikal has given a gap up opening , also coming out of consolidation range of 208-215, this stock if sustains above 220 levels , we see a further up move to a target of 240, the volume too has been exceptionally high.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

image
Business Standard
177 22