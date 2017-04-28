TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Today's picks: 28 April, 2017
Business Standard

Top stock picks for today's trade by Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

markets, shares, stocks, investor, BSE, Nifty, Sensex
Photo: Shutterstock

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
UJJIVAN FINANCIAL SERVICES - BUY


CMP – Rs 403.7
STOP LOSS – Rs 385
TARGET – Rs 435
 
Ujjivan has been consolidating since a while between 380-400 levels, good volume is witnessed , looks likely to cross the 200DMA at 407 levels, a decisive move past 407 bring in further strength for an up move to a target of 435, we recommend a BUY.
 
IDFC BANK – BUY
CMP – Rs 61.5
STOP LOSS – Rs 57.5
TARGET –Rs 68
 
IDFC Bank has made higher bottom formation, also given a breakout above 60.5 with very high volume & favorable indicators, This stock is ready for a take off to higher levels, we recommend a BUY.
 
INFOSYS – BUY
CMP - Rs 925
STOP LOSS – Rs 890
TARGET – Rs 960
 
INFOSYS has nearly made triple bottom at 900 levels with a positive divergence on RSI on daily chart, the risk reward looks favorable to buy this stock with stop loss  of 890 for a bounce back.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Top stock picks for today's trade by Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
UJJIVAN FINANCIAL SERVICES - BUY
CMP – Rs 403.7
STOP LOSS – Rs 385
TARGET – Rs 435
 
Ujjivan has been consolidating since a while between 380-400 levels, good volume is witnessed , looks likely to cross the 200DMA at 407 levels, a decisive move past 407 bring in further strength for an up move to a target of 435, we recommend a BUY.
 
IDFC BANK – BUY
CMP – Rs 61.5
STOP LOSS – Rs 57.5
TARGET –Rs 68
 
IDFC Bank has made higher bottom formation, also given a breakout above 60.5 with very high volume & favorable indicators, This stock is ready for a take off to higher levels, we recommend a BUY.
 
INFOSYS – BUY
CMP - Rs 925
STOP LOSS – Rs 890
TARGET – Rs 960
 
INFOSYS has nearly made triple bottom at 900 levels with a positive divergence on RSI on daily chart, the risk reward looks favorable to buy this stock with stop loss  of 890 for a bounce back.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Top stock picks for today's trade by Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
UJJIVAN FINANCIAL SERVICES - BUY
CMP – Rs 403.7
STOP LOSS – Rs 385
TARGET – Rs 435
 
Ujjivan has been consolidating since a while between 380-400 levels, good volume is witnessed , looks likely to cross the 200DMA at 407 levels, a decisive move past 407 bring in further strength for an up move to a target of 435, we recommend a BUY.
 
IDFC BANK – BUY
CMP – Rs 61.5
STOP LOSS – Rs 57.5
TARGET –Rs 68
 
IDFC Bank has made higher bottom formation, also given a breakout above 60.5 with very high volume & favorable indicators, This stock is ready for a take off to higher levels, we recommend a BUY.
 
INFOSYS – BUY
CMP - Rs 925
STOP LOSS – Rs 890
TARGET – Rs 960
 
INFOSYS has nearly made triple bottom at 900 levels with a positive divergence on RSI on daily chart, the risk reward looks favorable to buy this stock with stop loss  of 890 for a bounce back.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

image
Business Standard
177 22