Top technical calls by HDFC Securities: Buy Indian Hotels, Sun Pharma

outlook and by Devarsh Vakil & Vinay Rajani - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities: View: Though managed to limit its fall to 40 odd points, midcap and small cap indices plunged 2.41% and 2.48% during yesterday’s trade. Advance decline ratio remained worst since 25 Sep 2017. However, there is no sign of bearish trend reversal seen as of yet on the daily charts. Bullish trend is still intact with all technical indicators holding strength. Support for the is placed somewhere around 10590, while resistance for the same is placed at 10900. Buy INDIAN HOTELS CMP: Rs 144.55 Stop Loss: Rs 138 Target: Rs 154 In the current month of January, stock registered new all-time of 148. Volumes have gone up in the current month along with the price rise. On 16th January 2018, Stock broke out from the consolidation of its previous 5 sessions.

Primary trend has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. Moving averages are also indicating bullish momentum in the counter. Hotel industry stocks have started outperforming and it seems that sector is turned around for the medium to long term. Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between 144.55 and 140, for the of 154, keeping a at 138 on closing basis. Buy SUN PHARMA CMP: Rs 577.70 Stop Loss: Rs 560 Target: Rs 610 Stock has been sustaining above its 200 DMA resistance. Bullish "Inverse head and shoulder" pattern is observed on the weekly charts. Stock price has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. Oscillators like MACD, RSI and KST have been showing strength on the weekly charts. Pharma index itself has surpassed the crucial resistance of 200 DMA and Sunpharma carries healthy weight in that Index. Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between 578 and 568, for the of 610, keeping a at 560 on closing basis.