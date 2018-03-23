Top technical calls from MOSL: Buy IndusInd Bank, RIL, sell Sun TV

outlook and from Chandan Taparia, AVP- Equity Derivatives & Technical, MOSL: Outlook : index opened positive but failed to surpass previous day’s high of 10227 and slipped towards 10100 zones. It formed a Bearish candle on the daily chart and witnessed sustain selling pressure in the last one hour of the session. It is hovering near to its 200 DEMA but follow-up buying is missing even after its recent swing support at 10050 zones. Now it has to cross and hold above 10141 zones to witness a bounce towards 10222 then 10276 while a decline below 10050 could start the fresh leg of decline towards psychological support of 10000-9980 zones. Stocks: INDUSIND BANK Reco: BUY Last Close: 1753 : 1716 : 1820 Holding the gains even after the market decline.

Making higher top – higher bottom on weekly scale. Trading above all the major moving averages. IND Reco: BUY Last Close: 908 : 893 : 938 Taken support at the lower band of the trading range and comparatively having the stable nature. It formed a Bullish Belt Hold candle on the daily scale. SUNTV Reco: SELL Last Close: 848 : 870 : 810 Given a break down and slipped below major support of 880-870 zones. Shorts are added which could continue its decline. Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.