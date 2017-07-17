TRENDING ON BS
Broader market valuation at all-time high even as key indices appear cheap
Business Standard

Top technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy ACC, SBI

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
ACC - BUY

CMP – Rs 1,750
STOP LOSS – Rs 1,680
TARGET- Rs 1,850
 
The stock has given a decisive breakout above 1750 level and has gathered momentum with decent volume. The RSI is on the rise as well as the MACD and is signifying strength for further upward move. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1850 keeping a stop loss of 1680.
 
SBI – BUY
CMP - Rs 291.60
STOP LOSS – Rs 280
TARGET – Rs 310
 
The stock has made a lower bottom formation recently in the daily chart at around 270 levels and has recovered significantly from there on. We anticipate further up move in the stock to scale the previous high of around 315 levels. With decent volume participation and favourable indicators, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 310 keeping a stop loss of 280.
  
HBL POWER SYSTEMS – BUY
CMP – Rs 47.85
STOP LOSS – Rs 45.50
TARGET – Rs 51
 
The stock has given a closing breakout above the previous resistance level of 47 with good volume participation and is gathering potential to buoyant in the upward direction. The RSI indicator is on the rise which indicates strength and we anticipate the stock to rally further to make new highs. We recommend this stock for a buy for an upside target of 51 keeping a stop loss of 45.50.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
 
 

