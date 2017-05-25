Top technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Tata Motors, Voltas

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



- BUY

CMP: Rs 469.55

TARGET: Rs 490

STOP LOSS: Rs 460



The stock has moved above its previous peak of 460 levels giving a breakout accompanied by decent volume. With the RSI indicator in the positive and in the rising trend, we anticipate the stock move up further till 490 levels from here on. We recommend a in this stock with an upside of 490 keeping a of 460.



-

CMP: Rs 446.50

TARGET: Rs 470

STOP LOSS: Rs 433



The stock has made a positive candle pattern and has given a breakout closing above its previous peak of 446. The RSI also has indicated a signal by reversing it trend on the positive side. With decent volume and other favourable indicators, we recommend a in this stock with an upside of 470 keeping a of 433.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh