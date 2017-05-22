Top technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher for today's trade

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



- BUY

CMP: Rs 423.60

TARGET: Rs 450

STOP LOSS: Rs 413



The stock has made a tremendous run in the past 4-5 months and the bullish trend is intact and has been maintained and we anticipate this stock to continue its up move further till 450 levels. The RSI has made a trend reversal and indicated a signal and with high volume participation from the market players, we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 450 keeping a of 413.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 872.75

TARGET: Rs 940

STOP LOSS: Rs 840



The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern and is looking attractive for an up move till 940. Also there is a decent volume activity seen and with the RSI indicator signaling a buy, we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 940 keeping a of 840.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 501.70

TARGET: Rs 535

STOP LOSS: Rs 490



The stock has bottomed out and given a positive candle pattern formation and it has been maintaining it support level at around 485 levels and has become a significant base for quite some time. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal signalling a and we anticipate this stock to move upward till 535 levels. We recommend a in keeping a of 490 for an upside of 535.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh