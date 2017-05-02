TRENDING ON BS
Top three trading calls by Prabhudas Lilladher for Tuesday's trade

A few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  New Delhi 

A few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY ONGC 

CMP: Rs 186.55 
TARGET: Rs 200  
STOPLOSS: Rs 178

The stock has been consolidating near the 200-DMA level which is around Rs 178. With rising RSI indicator and increasing volume, this stock has given a good spurt and thus, we recommend a Buy in this stock with a potential upside target of Rs 200, keeping a stop loss of 178. Also the MACD indicator has turned positive giving a buy signal.

BUY SOUTH INDIAN BANK 

CMP: Rs 25.7
STOPLOSS: Rs 23
TARGET: Rs 30
 
The stock has given a breakout above 25.65 with very high volume and rising indicators, indicating a further up move. We recommend a BUY on the stock.

BUY UPL 

CMP: Rs 806
STOPLOSS: Rs 770
TARGET: Rs 840

UPL is already in a very strong trend, and is ready for a new round of momentum for further up move with all favorable indicators. Risk reward would also be favorable for next projected target of Rs 840-860.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

