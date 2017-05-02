Top three trading calls by Prabhudas Lilladher for Tuesday's trade

A few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY ONGC

CMP: Rs 186.55

TARGET: Rs 200

STOPLOSS: Rs 178

The stock has been consolidating near the 200-DMA level which is around Rs 178. With rising RSI indicator and increasing volume, this stock has given a good spurt and thus, we recommend a Buy in this stock with a potential upside target of Rs 200, keeping a stop loss of 178. Also the MACD indicator has turned positive giving a buy signal.

BUY SOUTH INDIAN BANK

CMP: Rs 25.7

STOPLOSS: Rs 23

TARGET: Rs 30



The stock has given a breakout above 25.65 with very high volume and rising indicators, indicating a further up move. We recommend a BUY on the stock.

BUY UPL

CMP: Rs 806

STOPLOSS: Rs 770

TARGET: Rs 840

is already in a very strong trend, and is ready for a new round of momentum for further up move with all favorable indicators. Risk reward would also be favorable for next projected target of Rs 840-860.

