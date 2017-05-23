TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Buy Marico, Tata Chemicals and KPIT: Religare Securities
Business Standard

Top three trading calls for today's trade by Prabhudas Liladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE, markets

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:


CMP: Rs 169  
TARGET: Rs 182    
STOP LOSS: Rs 162

The stock has been consolidating for quite a long time with a strong support at around Rs 162 and now it has made a positive candle pattern with a high volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 182 keeping a stop loss of Rs 162.
                                        
BUY  VA TECH  WABAG   

CMP: Rs 691.50    
TARGET: Rs 735    
STOP LOSS: Rs 670

The stock has been consolidating for some time at around Rs 675 and now it has given a spurt with a positive candle pattern accompanied with good volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 735 keeping a stop loss of Rs 670.

BUY MARICO
  
CMP: 317.30  
TARGET: Rs 335  
STOP LOSS: Rs 307

The stock has made a high-bottom formation and is now heading towards the previous peak of Rs 325 and a breakout can be anticipated to reach the target of around Rs 335. The RSI indicator has been on the rise and also with decent volume, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 335 keeping a stop loss of Rs 307.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Top three trading calls for today's trade by Prabhudas Liladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:


CMP: Rs 169  
TARGET: Rs 182    
STOP LOSS: Rs 162

The stock has been consolidating for quite a long time with a strong support at around Rs 162 and now it has made a positive candle pattern with a high volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 182 keeping a stop loss of Rs 162.
                                        
BUY  VA TECH  WABAG   

CMP: Rs 691.50    
TARGET: Rs 735    
STOP LOSS: Rs 670

The stock has been consolidating for some time at around Rs 675 and now it has given a spurt with a positive candle pattern accompanied with good volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 735 keeping a stop loss of Rs 670.

BUY MARICO
  
CMP: 317.30  
TARGET: Rs 335  
STOP LOSS: Rs 307

The stock has made a high-bottom formation and is now heading towards the previous peak of Rs 325 and a breakout can be anticipated to reach the target of around Rs 335. The RSI indicator has been on the rise and also with decent volume, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 335 keeping a stop loss of Rs 307.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Top three trading calls for today's trade by Prabhudas Liladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:


CMP: Rs 169  
TARGET: Rs 182    
STOP LOSS: Rs 162

The stock has been consolidating for quite a long time with a strong support at around Rs 162 and now it has made a positive candle pattern with a high volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 182 keeping a stop loss of Rs 162.
                                        
BUY  VA TECH  WABAG   

CMP: Rs 691.50    
TARGET: Rs 735    
STOP LOSS: Rs 670

The stock has been consolidating for some time at around Rs 675 and now it has given a spurt with a positive candle pattern accompanied with good volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 735 keeping a stop loss of Rs 670.

BUY MARICO
  
CMP: 317.30  
TARGET: Rs 335  
STOP LOSS: Rs 307

The stock has made a high-bottom formation and is now heading towards the previous peak of Rs 325 and a breakout can be anticipated to reach the target of around Rs 335. The RSI indicator has been on the rise and also with decent volume, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 335 keeping a stop loss of Rs 307.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

image
Business Standard
177 22