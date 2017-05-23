Top three trading calls for today's trade by Prabhudas Liladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
CMP: Rs 169
TARGET: Rs 182
STOP LOSS: Rs 162
The stock has been consolidating for quite a long time with a strong support at around Rs 162 and now it has made a positive candle pattern with a high volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 182 keeping a stop loss of Rs 162.
BUY VA TECH WABAG
CMP: Rs 691.50
TARGET: Rs 735
STOP LOSS: Rs 670
The stock has been consolidating for some time at around Rs 675 and now it has given a spurt with a positive candle pattern accompanied with good volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 735 keeping a stop loss of Rs 670.
CMP: 317.30
TARGET: Rs 335
STOP LOSS: Rs 307
The stock has made a high-bottom formation and is now heading towards the previous peak of Rs 325 and a breakout can be anticipated to reach the target of around Rs 335. The RSI indicator has been on the rise and also with decent volume, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 335 keeping a stop loss of Rs 307.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
