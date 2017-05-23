Top three trading calls for today's trade by Prabhudas Liladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY

CMP: Rs 169

TARGET: Rs 182

STOP LOSS: Rs 162

The stock has been consolidating for quite a long time with a strong support at around Rs 162 and now it has made a positive candle pattern with a high volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 182 keeping a stop loss of Rs 162.



BUY VA TECH WABAG

CMP: Rs 691.50

TARGET: Rs 735

STOP LOSS: Rs 670

The stock has been consolidating for some time at around Rs 675 and now it has given a spurt with a positive candle pattern accompanied with good volume. The RSI indicator has also made a trend reversal with a buy signal. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of Rs 735 keeping a stop loss of Rs 670.

BUY



CMP: 317.30

TARGET: Rs 335

STOP LOSS: Rs 307

The stock has made a high-bottom formation and is now heading towards the previous peak of Rs 325 and a breakout can be anticipated to reach the target of around Rs 335. The RSI indicator has been on the rise and also with decent volume, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 335 keeping a stop loss of Rs 307.

