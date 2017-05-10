TRENDING ON BS
Top three trading calls for Wednesday's trade by Prabhudas Liladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY SINTEX 

CMP: Rs 116
Stoploss: Rs 110
Target: Rs 130

Sintex is already in a strong trend, now getting in new round of momentum with high volume & rising RSI. The stock is getting ready for a take off, a decisive move past Rs 118 gives an upside projected target of Rs 130. We recommend a BUY. 

BUY BINANI INDUSTRIES 

CMP: Rs 87.45
Stoploss: Rs 82
Target: Rs 95

This stock is in process of making higher-bottom formation after taking support of cluster of moving averages. Volume is also on rise. This stock is ready for higher target of Rs 95. One can buy this stock with a stoploss of Rs 82.

BUY ADANI ENTERPRISES

CMP: Rs 118
Stoploss: Rs 110
Target: Rs 140

Adani Enterprises, after making a high of Rs 140, has retraced and after a brief consolidation, it has got in new round of momentum. The risk reward ratio is favorable at this level for up-move to previous high. We recommend a BUY.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

