Top three trading ideas by Prabhudas Liladher for today's trade

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY

CMP: Rs 1217.70

TARGET: Rs 1300

STOP LOSS: Rs 1150

The stock has made a cup with the handle type chart pattern and is heading towards the Rs 1300 landmark. The volume has been on the rise after it made a bottom at around Rs 1120 and with rising RSI and positive indicators. We recommend a Buy in this stock with an upside target of Rs 1300 keeping a stop loss of Rs 1150.

BUY

CMP: Rs 386

TARGET: Rs 410

STOP LOSS: Rs 372

The stock has given a breakout above the Rs 385 and with rising RSI and MACD turning its trend up. This stock looks attractive for an upside target of Rs 410. We recommend a Buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of Rs 372.

BUY

CMP: Rs 221.95

TARGET: Rs 240

STOP LOSS: Rs 210

The stock has given a breakout closing above the Rs 220 accompanied by a tremendous volume participation. The RSI indicator has turned up giving a buy signal and with the support being strong at around Rs 210. We recommend a Buy in this stock with an upside target of Rs 240.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.