TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Thin markets
Business Standard

Top three trading ideas by Prabhudas Liladher for today's trade

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Liladher  |  Mumbai 

sensex, bse

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY MCX    

CMP: Rs 1217.70    
TARGET: Rs 1300  
STOP LOSS: Rs 1150

The stock has made a cup with the handle type chart pattern and is heading towards the Rs 1300 landmark. The volume has been on the rise after it made a bottom at around Rs 1120 and with rising RSI and positive indicators. We recommend a Buy in this stock with an upside target of Rs 1300 keeping a stop loss of Rs 1150.

BUY MOTHERSON SUMI    

CMP: Rs 386    
TARGET: Rs 410  
STOP LOSS: Rs 372

The stock has given a breakout above the Rs 385 and with rising RSI and MACD turning its trend up. This stock looks attractive for an upside target of Rs 410. We recommend a Buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of Rs 372.

   
CMP: Rs 221.95    
TARGET: Rs 240  
STOP LOSS: Rs 210

The stock has given a breakout closing above the Rs 220 accompanied by a tremendous volume participation. The RSI indicator has turned up giving a buy signal and with the support being strong at around Rs 210. We recommend a Buy in this stock with an upside target of Rs 240.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Top three trading ideas by Prabhudas Liladher for today's trade

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY MCX    

CMP: Rs 1217.70    
TARGET: Rs 1300  
STOP LOSS: Rs 1150

The stock has made a cup with the handle type chart pattern and is heading towards the Rs 1300 landmark. The volume has been on the rise after it made a bottom at around Rs 1120 and with rising RSI and positive indicators. We recommend a Buy in this stock with an upside target of Rs 1300 keeping a stop loss of Rs 1150.

BUY MOTHERSON SUMI    

CMP: Rs 386    
TARGET: Rs 410  
STOP LOSS: Rs 372

The stock has given a breakout above the Rs 385 and with rising RSI and MACD turning its trend up. This stock looks attractive for an upside target of Rs 410. We recommend a Buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of Rs 372.

   
CMP: Rs 221.95    
TARGET: Rs 240  
STOP LOSS: Rs 210

The stock has given a breakout closing above the Rs 220 accompanied by a tremendous volume participation. The RSI indicator has turned up giving a buy signal and with the support being strong at around Rs 210. We recommend a Buy in this stock with an upside target of Rs 240.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Top three trading ideas by Prabhudas Liladher for today's trade

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY MCX    

CMP: Rs 1217.70    
TARGET: Rs 1300  
STOP LOSS: Rs 1150

The stock has made a cup with the handle type chart pattern and is heading towards the Rs 1300 landmark. The volume has been on the rise after it made a bottom at around Rs 1120 and with rising RSI and positive indicators. We recommend a Buy in this stock with an upside target of Rs 1300 keeping a stop loss of Rs 1150.

BUY MOTHERSON SUMI    

CMP: Rs 386    
TARGET: Rs 410  
STOP LOSS: Rs 372

The stock has given a breakout above the Rs 385 and with rising RSI and MACD turning its trend up. This stock looks attractive for an upside target of Rs 410. We recommend a Buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of Rs 372.

   
CMP: Rs 221.95    
TARGET: Rs 240  
STOP LOSS: Rs 210

The stock has given a breakout closing above the Rs 220 accompanied by a tremendous volume participation. The RSI indicator has turned up giving a buy signal and with the support being strong at around Rs 210. We recommend a Buy in this stock with an upside target of Rs 240.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

image
Business Standard
177 22