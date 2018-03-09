Top trading ideas for today: Buy HeroMoto Corp, Castrol India

-
The indicators like the RSI has indicated a trend reversal and is poised for an upmove whereas the MACD is on the rise and is indicating a positive bias for more upside rally. With consistent volume activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 3825 keeping a stop loss of 3450. BUY CASTROL CMP: Rs 202.75 TARGET: Rs 220 STOP LOSS: Rs 194 The stock has recovered significantly from the lows of 173 and after making a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart, it has given a breakout above the 200 DMA and currently the positive candle pattern indicates a positive bias for further rise in the coming days. The RSI has shown a trend reversal to signal a buy and with the MACD on the rise, the stock looks attractive for more upside. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 220 keeping a stop loss of 194. Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
