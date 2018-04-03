Top trading ideas for today by MOSL: Buy L&T, Bajaj Finance

outlook and top trading ideas by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities:



Outlook:



index managed to open positive and witnessed sustain buying interest throughout the day. It managed to hold 10141 and headed towards 10220 levels. It managed to hold above previous weeks’ close and formed a Bullish candle on the daily scale. Now it has to continue to hold above 10222 to extend its move towards 10276 then 10333 levels while supports are seen at 10141 then 10050 zones. Index has been making lower top – lower bottom on weekly scale so it needs to surpass its 61.80% retracement of 10276 to negate the short term negativity.

Stocks:



L&T

Reco: BUY

Last Close: Rs 1,335

Stop Loss: Rs 1,310

Target: Rs 1,385



It formed a Bullish Belt hold on weekly scale and given a consolidation breakout.

BAJAJ FINANCE

Reco: BUY

Last Close: Rs 1,818

Stop Loss: Rs 1,780

Target: Rs 1,880



Surpassed its falling supply trend line and has been making higher top – higher bottom on Daily, weekly and monthly chart



AMAR RAJA BATTERY



Reco: BUY

Last Close: 810

: 790

: 850



Given a channel breakout by forming a Bullish candle, surpassed its 50 DEMA and given a channel breakout.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

