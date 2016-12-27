Top trading ideas for today's session by Motilal Oswal Securities

Here are a few trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:

Nifty Outlook

Nifty saw a breakdown from the ‘Bearish Pennant’ formation on the weekly scale reaffirming the weakness to persist. The daily relative strength indicator is yet to witness an oversold situation which indicates further room for the bearish momentum to extend. A sustained breach below 7,900 could amplify the bearish momentum and push it lower towards its next support zone near 7,700. Traders could continue to retain their shorts until 8,156 is not violated.

YES BANK

Reco: SELL

Last Close: Rs 1101.50

Target: Rs 1050

has been trending down within the wedge formation. The recent reversion from the upper end of the wedge reconfirms the weakness. Even on the daily scale, the stock has slipped below its 200-DEMA. We expect the stock to drift lower towards the pattern support placed near Rs 1,050. Traders could retain their short positions with a stop above Rs 1165.

BIOCON



Reco: SELL

Last Close: Rs 891.10

Target: Rs 850

‘Bearish Engulfing’ on the weekly scale indicates the upside to remain capped & weakness to persist in the coming weeks. Pullback if any towards 900 should be utilized to create shorts with a stop at 920 & a trading target upto 850.

BHARTI AIRTEL



Reco: BUY

Last Close: Rs 296.65

Target: Rs 320

Occurrence of a ‘Bullish Hammer’ near the lower end of the ‘Broadening formation’ raises expectation of a rebound. Trading longs could be considered with a stop below Rs 280 for an intermediate target upto Rs 320.

is an Equity Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.