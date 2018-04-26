Top trading ideas for today's trade: Buy Bajaj Finserv, Sell India Cements

Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar, AVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls:





Nifty Outlook:

Action remains outside the index as Nifty has been oscillating within the range of 10,620-10,550. We expect the range bound action to continue within the broader range of 10,705-10,500 & maintain our bullish bias until 10,490 is not breached on closing basis. On the other hand, banking sector continues to add pressure & is slightly tilted towards the negative side due to persistent weakness in PSU names. On the flipside, a breach above 25,130 in bank nifty would trigger fresh positive momentum until then expect the gyration to continue towards the lower end.

Stock: BAJAJ FINSERV

Reco.: Buy

CMP: Rs 5,434

Fresh breakout from the 6 months consolidation indicates the ongoing secular upmove to remain intact. The continuation pattern on the daily scale indicates an initial target upto 5940, trading longs could be participated with a stop below 5300.

Stock: INDIA CEMENTS

Reco.: Sell

CMP: Rs 143.60