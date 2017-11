Top trading ideas for today's trade: Buy Escorts, sell Tata Motors

outlook and stock recos by Sacchitanand Uttekar, AVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls:



OUTLOOK:



Occurrence of an ‘Inside Bar’ near the resistance zone provides some sign of hope for the bears as a close below 10,340 from here on could have a domino effect in the last leg of the expiry. As the index still remains confined within a narrow range of 10,410-10,340, trading mean reversion remains an apt approach with limited quantity. Aggressive positions should be considered only once a decisive breakout is visible for extended targets with an expectation of an accelerated move.Rebound from the intermediate support zone near 680 has been supported with incremental volumes. The ongoing consolidation now looks mature & favoring a pullback towards 745-750 zone. Trading longs could be considered with a stop below 688.Since December 2016, has been oscillating within a declining channel formation. Weekly RSI slipping below 50 indicates weakness to persist in the coming weeks. Fresh shorts could be initiated with a trading stop above 421.30 for an initial upto 380.: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.