Support for Nifty seen at 10,320, resistance at 10,400: Prabhudas Lilladher
Top trading ideas for today's trade: Buy Escorts, sell Tata Motors

Nifty outlook and stock recos by Sacchitanand Uttekar, AVP - Technical (Equity), Tradebulls

Sacchitanand Uttekar  |  New Delhi 

NIFTY OUTLOOK:

 
Occurrence of an ‘Inside Bar’ near the resistance zone provides some sign of hope for the bears as a close below 10,340 from here on could have a domino effect in the last leg of the expiry. As the index still remains confined within a narrow range of 10,410-10,340, trading mean reversion remains an apt approach with limited quantity. Aggressive positions should be considered only once a decisive breakout is visible for extended targets with an expectation of an accelerated move.
 
ESCORTS – BUY
CMP: Rs 703.50
Stop Loss: Rs 688
Target: Rs 745
 
Rebound from the intermediate support zone near 680 has been supported with incremental volumes. The ongoing consolidation now looks mature & favoring a pullback towards 745-750 zone. Trading longs could be considered with a stop below 688.
 
TATA MOTORS - SELL
CMP: Rs 414
Stop Loss: Rs 421
Target: Rs 380
 
Since December 2016, Tata Motors has been oscillating within a declining channel formation. Weekly RSI slipping below 50 indicates weakness to persist in the coming weeks. Fresh shorts could be initiated with a trading stop above 421.30 for an initial target upto 380.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Thu, November 30 2017. 08:27 IST

