Top trading ideas for today's trade: Buy TVS Srichakra, IB Real Estate

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
NIFTY VIEW:
With Nifty sustaining above 10,300, we see it gradually progressing towards our next projected target of 10,500. The support for the day is seen at 10,320 while resistance is seen at 10,400. Nifty can show resistance at 10,500, this is where traders need to be cautious.
BUY TVS SRICHAKRA
CMP: Rs 3,201.05
TARGET: Rs 3,520
STOP LOSS: Rs 3,020
The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the level of 4280 and now it has made a bottom at around 2975 and with the formation of a positive bullish candle now, it looks promising for further upward move in the coming days with strength and potential. The RSI has indicated a steep rise and signify a positive bias. With good activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 3520 keeping a stop loss of 3020
BUY IMFA
CMP: Rs 673.95
TARGET: Rs 745
STOP LOSS: Rs 630
The stock has made more or less a double bottom pattern formation in the daily chart and has got a strong support at around 600 – 610 levels. The stock has regained strength and is on the rise and we anticipate further more gains upside in the coming days and with RSI turning positive signaling a buy, we recommend this stock for an upside target of 745 keeping a stop loss of 630.
BUY IB REAL ESTATE
CMP: Rs 220.35
TARGET: Rs 252
STOP LOSS: Rs 205
The stock has given a positive candle pattern in the daily chart after a short consolidation period and now it looks attractive for an up move with potential an strength and we anticipate it to give a breakout above the previous peak of 255 levels. The RSI has improved indicating a trend reversal and thereby signaling a buy and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 252 keeping a stop loss of 205
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
