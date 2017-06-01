TRENDING ON BS
Expect volatility, but Nifty can hit 9700 levels: Angel Broking
Business Standard

Top two trading calls for today's trade by Prabhudas Liladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

traders reacts as Sensex reached 30,000 mark (Photo: PTI)

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BPCL 

CMP: Rs 742 
Stop loss: Rs 700 
Target: Rs 800

BPCL is in a strong uptrend, making a higher top-higher bottom formation on daily chart and now with all positive indicators, the stock is ready for new projected target of Rs 800. We recommend this stock for a Buy keeping a stop loss of Rs 700 for an upside target of Rs 800.

TATA MOTORS DVR 

CMP: Rs 287 
Stop loss: Rs 275 
Target: Rs 315

After making a bottom at Rs 256, this stock has now got into a trend and ADX is also on the rise indicating strength to further up move. We recommend this stock for a Buy keeping a stop loss of Rs 275 for an upside target of Rs 315.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

