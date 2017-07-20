Total Transport Systems to enter capital market with IPO on July 25

Systems (TTSL), a leading player in with Reliance Group, and among its clients, is entering the with an (IPO) of 3.78 million shares at a fixed price of Rs 45 per share of face value of Rs 10 each. The issue opens on July 25 and closes on July 28.

The company specialises in less than a container load (LCL) and cargo consolidation plans to list its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole lead manager for the issue.

Most of the shipping carriers carry their loads on containers, which needs to be full for maximum efficiency. For export and import (Exim) players who don't require a big full container, LCL companies provide the best and most cost efficient solution.

The company offers this together with freight forwarding that includes arranging all pre-shipment activities like export inspection, excise inspection, container survey, cargo pickup and Cargo Stuffing. Moreover, they offer consolidation for exports and deconsolidation for imports.