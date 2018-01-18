Trade gap blowout, pricier crude oil give hope to hibernating rupee bears

blowout, high give hope to bears By Bloomberg January 18 The blowout in India’s to its worst in three years and higher prices of crude, the nation’s biggest import item, are giving ammunition to rupee bears - many of whom have been hibernating for some time. The rupee closed at 63.89 against the dollar on Wednesday. The domestic currency opened lower at 64.08 against Tuesday's closing level of 64.04 at the inter-bank foreign exchange. It fell to the lowest in almost three weeks early on Wednesday, despite foreign flows into India's record-breaking stock market and a weak greenback, amid worries that worsening terms of trade would be a drag on the current account deficit.

That was a quick reversal for a currency that made a strong start to 2018, reaching its highest level since April 2015 just earlier this month. It rose more than six per cent in 2017, the first annual gain since 2010.