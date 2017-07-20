Traders must be wary if Nifty fails to sustain 9,900: Tradebulls Securities

-
ALSO READStrong momentum will unfold once Nifty surpasses 9540: Sacchitanand Uttekar Outlook for Nifty remains bullish, says Sacchitanand Uttekar Expect Nifty to trade between 9,000-9,400 next week: Sacchitanand Uttekar Nifty outlook & stock picks by Sacchitanand Uttekar: Buy ITC, DHFL Expect 9,050-9,000 to act as a strong support zone: Sacchitanand Uttekar
-
Nifty outlook and top technical calls from Sacchitanand Uttekar, AVP – Technical (Equity) at Tradebulls Securities:
Nifty Outlook
The market breadth & stock mix remains good as the Nifty regained its strength. The bullish sequence on the short term trend which commenced from 9,450 is yet to witness any major distortion. On the daily scale, the index had recently witnessed a Spinning top formation but not at the peak of the trend thus conveying that the indecisiveness shall remain for a while until the index rests within 9,900-9,780.
Therefore, a sustained move above 9,900 could see Nifty gallop its way towards the expected target level of 10,013. On the flip side the low of the Spinning Top at 9780 could act as a trail stop for trading longs. Traders should be cautious for some days in case the index fails to sustain above 9,900 & reduce leverage longs for a while. We expect stock specific activity to pick up from here on while the index may take its time off.
Stocks:
TRF - BUY
CMP: Rs 247
Stop Loss: Rs 232
Target: Rs 295
Mature consolidation on the weekly scale along with a firm close above its 200 days EMA on the daily scale. The recent jump in volumes complements the setup & a breach above 260 from hereon could amplify the momentum. We expect the stock to witness outperformance & hence trading longs could be considered with a stop below 232 for a potential target up to 295.
APOLLO TYRES - BUY
CMP: Rs 256
Stop Loss: Rs 242
Target: Rs 285
Breakout from the Rounding formation on the monthly scale indicates a target upto330. The ongoing consolidation looks mature & the stock could witness momentum in the coming sessions. Fresh longs could be added with a stop below 242 for an intermediate target upto 285.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU