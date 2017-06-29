TRENDING ON BS
Today's picks: 29 June 2017
Business Standard

Trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today's session

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
JET AIRWAYS - BUY  


CMP: Rs 569.35      
TARGET: Rs 625     
STOP LOSS: Rs 525
 
The stock has given a good run right from around 460 levels to scale 576 and after a short correction again it has produced a positive candle signifying strength to carry further the rally to new heights. With the RSI indicating a trend reversal and signaling a buy and with also the MACD which on the rise, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 625 keeping a stop loss of 525.
  
BHARTI AIRTEL - BUY  
CMP: Rs 377.20      
TARGET: Rs 415      
STOP LOSS: Rs 358
 
The stock has been in consolidation phase for quite some time moving in a very narrow range and now there are signs of positive candle stick patterns and we anticipate a breakout from the consolidation band to scale new targets of around 415. Also the RSI has significantly given a positive trend reversal indication and hence we recommend a buy in this stock for a target of 415 keeping a stop loss of 358.
 
UNITED SPIRITS - BUY 
CMP: Rs 2,367.95      
TARGET: Rs 2,550      
STOP LOSS: Rs 2,230
 
The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and now it has produced a decent bullish candle with decent volume participation. The RSI has also indicated a positive trend reversal and  we anticipate the stock to move further to give a breakout above its previous peak level of 2520 level and scale further new heights. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 2550 keeping a stop loss of 2230.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.  

