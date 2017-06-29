Trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today's session

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



- BUY

CMP: Rs 569.35

TARGET: Rs 625

STOP LOSS: Rs 525



The stock has given a good run right from around 460 levels to scale 576 and after a short correction again it has produced a positive candle signifying strength to carry further the rally to new heights. With the RSI indicating a trend reversal and signaling a and with also the MACD which on the rise, we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 625 keeping a of 525.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 377.20

TARGET: Rs 415

STOP LOSS: Rs 358



The stock has been in consolidation phase for quite some time moving in a very narrow range and now there are signs of positive candle stick patterns and we anticipate a breakout from the consolidation band to scale new targets of around 415. Also the RSI has significantly given a positive trend reversal indication and hence we recommend a in this stock for a of 415 keeping a of 358.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 2,367.95

TARGET: Rs 2,550

STOP LOSS: Rs 2,230



The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and now it has produced a decent bullish candle with decent volume participation. The RSI has also indicated a positive trend reversal and we anticipate the stock to move further to give a breakout above its previous peak level of 2520 level and scale further new heights. We recommend a in this stock for an upside of 2550 keeping a of 2230.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh