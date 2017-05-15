Trigyn extends rally after signing agreement with large private sector bank

The stock is quoting at its 52-week high at Rs 149, surging 24% in past three trading days

is locked in upper circuit for the second straight trading days at Rs 149, up 10% on BSE after the company said has entered into a long term agreement with large private sector bank.



'Trigyn has entered into a long term agreement with a leading private sector bank in India for enhancing the safety and security through IP-based surveillance, fire & intrusion alarm systems for its branches and onsite ATMs at multiple locations across India,” the company said in a press release on May 11, 2017.



This includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV and FAS as well as providing managed services and integration with the command & control centre for efficient incident and response management, added.



The stock is trading at its 52-week high, surging 24% from Rs 120 on May 10, on back of heavy volumes.



The trading volumes on the counter jumped an over five-fold with a combined 1.64 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE till 03:09 pm. There were pending buy orders for 59,130 shares on both the exchanges.