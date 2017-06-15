TT, Jindal Worldwide, Gini Filaments, Lux Ind up over 20% in two days

-
In past two trading sessions, the market price of Jindal Worldwide and TT have rallied more than 33%, while Ginni Filaments, Lux Industries and Lovable Lingerie were up between 20% and 27%.
Ginni Filaments soared 20% to Rs 59.20 in intra-day trade, extending its previous day’s 7.5% gain on BSE, after Porinju Veliyath’s company Equity Intelligence India picked up 368,917 shares of the company on Tuesday at Rs 49.20 per share.
Lux Industries hit a new high of Rs 1,114, up 7% on BSE in intra-day trade, after it rallied 16% on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, Reliance Mutual Fund had acquired 444,103 equity shares representing 1.76% stake in Lux Industries at price of Rs 900 per share, the BSE bulk deal data shows.
Valued Securities Private Limited had sold its entire 2.23% or 562,002 shares at an average price of Rs 901.64 per share. The names of the other buyers were not ascertained immediately.
Lovable Lingerie surged 10% to Rs 283, after gaining 12% yesterday on back of heavy volumes. The trading volumes on the counter more than five-fold with a combined 3.06 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE till 02:25 pm.
The company on clarification of rising volumes said “we would like to inform you that we do not have any abnormal event or announcement to be intimated, which can have a bearing on the price/volume traded of the security”.
|Company
|13/06/2017
|14/06/2017
|% chg
|LTP
|% chg
|Jindal Worldwide
|447.25
|536.70
|20.0
|604.95
|35.3
|T T
|76.05
|90.85
|19.5
|101.35
|33.3
|Ginni Filaments
|45.90
|49.35
|7.5
|58.25
|26.9
|Lux Industries
|901.35
|1042.35
|15.6
|1087.00
|20.6
|Lovable Lingerie
|228.70
|257.00
|12.4
|273.30
|19.5
|LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 02:08 pm.
