TT, Jindal Worldwide, Gini Filaments, Lux Ind up over 20% in two days

Company 13/06/2017 14/06/2017 % chg LTP % chg Jindal Worldwide 447.25 536.70 20.0 604.95 35.3 T T 76.05 90.85 19.5 101.35 33.3 Ginni Filaments 45.90 49.35 7.5 58.25 26.9 Lux Industries 901.35 1042.35 15.6 1087.00 20.6 Lovable Lingerie 228.70 257.00 12.4 273.30 19.5 LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 02:08 pm.

Shares of select including hosiery companies have rallied by up to 20%, extending its previous day’s rally on mutual funds and high networth individual have bought the stake via open market.In past two trading sessions, the market price of Jindal Worldwide and TT have rallied more than 33%, while Ginni Filaments, and were up between 20% and 27%.soared 20% to Rs 59.20 in intra-day trade, extending its previous day’s 7.5% gain on BSE, after Porinju Veliyath’s company Equity Intelligence India picked up 368,917 shares of the company on Tuesday at Rs 49.20 per share.hit a new high of Rs 1,114, up 7% on BSE in intra-day trade, after it rallied 16% on Wednesday.On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, Reliance Mutual Fund had acquired 444,103 equity shares representing 1.76% stake in at price of Rs 900 per share, the BSE bulk deal data shows.Valued Securities Private Limited had sold its entire 2.23% or 562,002 shares at an average price of Rs 901.64 per share. The names of the other buyers were not ascertained immediately.surged 10% to Rs 283, after gaining 12% yesterday on back of heavy volumes. The trading volumes on the counter more than five-fold with a combined 3.06 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE till 02:25 pm.The company on clarification of rising volumes said “we would like to inform you that we do not have any abnormal event or announcement to be intimated, which can have a bearing on the price/volume traded of the security”.