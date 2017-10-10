TVS Motor in the fast lane

The TVS Motor stock has been hitting successive 52-week highs on strong volume performance in September and market share gains in the two-wheeler space. The company is also expected to post strong September quarter (Q2) results. TVS Motor’s volumes in September were up 23 per cent year-on-year (yoy), led by a 43 per cent rise in scooter despatches. Scooters account for 34 per cent of the company’s volumes. The increased preference for scooters is expected to help the company gain on the volumes and market share fronts. The share of scooters in the ...